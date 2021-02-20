Mumbai Police collect over 31 crore from mask violators in 11 months

The Mumbai Police have collected a fine of over ₹31 crore between March 2020 and February this year from people who flouted Covid-19 protocol and did not wear masks in public spaces.

News agency ANI reported ₹31,79,43,400 collected as fine between March 2020 and February 19, 2021, from 15,71,679 people who were found without masks.

ANI reported that 13,592 people were penalised on Friday and Mumbai Police collected ₹27,18,000 from them as cases of the coronavirus disease have been on the rise in Maharashtra.

Also read: 1.5 million people fined ₹30.96 crore for not wearing mask, says Mumbai civic body

Wearing masks in public is mandatory and violating this Covid-19 protocol attracts a fine of ₹200.

On February 16, HT reported that the highest fine collection was from K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West) and Oshiwara, where 108,912 citizens were fined of ₹2.22 crore. S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) came next with 85,119 citizens being fined ₹1.70 crore; followed by L ward (Kurla), where ₹1.69 crore was collected from 83,932 citizens. B ward, which is the smallest ward in the city and covers areas like Pydhonie and Bhendi Bazaar, has recorded the lowest collection with 30,876 citizens fined ₹61 lakh.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit in the country, has been contributing the highest number of cases—with 6,112 in the last 24 hours—to India’s daily infection tally. It is followed by Kerala with 4,505 cases and Tamil Nadu with 448 infections. Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 75.87% of total active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.