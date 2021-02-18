1.5 million people fined ₹30.96 crore for not wearing mask: Mumbai civic body
In the past 10 months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected ₹30.96 crore in fines from 1.5 million citizens for not wearing face masks in public areas. Wearing masks in public is mandatory and violating this Covid-19 protocol attracts a fine of ₹200.
According to BMC, the civic body has collected ₹30.96 crore in fines as of February 16. The highest fine collection was from K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West) and Oshiwara, where 108,912 citizens were fined of ₹2.22 crore. S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) came next with 85,119 citizens being fined ₹1.70 crore; followed by L ward (Kurla), where ₹1.69 crore was collected from 83,932 citizens. B ward, which is the smallest ward in the city and covers areas like Pydhonie and Bhendi Bazaar, has recorded the lowest collection with 30,876 citizens fined ₹61 lakh.
Meanwhile, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday directed BMC officials to register a case against a hotel in the western suburbs to which four citizens had fled instead of entering institutional quarantine upon returning from international travel. Passengers from the United Kingdom, Middle East, Europe and South Africa are required to quarantine because of new variants of Covid-19 have been found in these countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.5 million people fined ₹30.96 crore for not wearing mask: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends Eknath Khadse’s interim protection to February 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body sets up call centre to meet vaccination target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body blames CoWIN glitches for slow vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TopsGrup probe: ED questions actor Armaan Jain in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, second time in 4 days
- With these latest numbers, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,076,903 according to the state health department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Function halls under scanner amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's death: BJP accuses Maharashtra govt of suppressing case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai mayor boards local train, requests passengers to wear masks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC says over 15 lakh people fined for not wearing facemasks since April 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload
- The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC cites possibility of death by suicide, acquits murder convict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox