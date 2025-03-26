Kunal Kamra row: Setback for comedian in ‘traitor’ joke case, Mumbai Police to issue second summons today

The Mumbai Police are expected to issue a second summon on Wednesday to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking for his appearance before an investigating officer in connection with a case registered against him for a controversial "gaddar" (traitor) joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

This comes after the Mumbai Police rejected Kunal Kamra's request, submitted through his lawyer, to appear before the cops after a week. The stand-up comedian was asked to appear for questioning on Tuesday. The second summons to Kunal Kamra is expected to be issued under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), news agency ANI reported.

Saamana slams ‘extreme response’

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that “criticism is the soul of democracy" and questioned the “extreme response” by the Devendra Fadnavis government in responding to Kunal Kamra's jokes.

“Slogans about 'khoke' (use of money power) echoed across the state. Kunal Kamra merely rehashed this in a parody song, so what was new? It was 'old wine in a new bottle',” the Marathi publication said.

“The backlash not only embarrassed Eknath Shinde but also made him a subject of ridicule in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the BJP and Fadnavis are quietly enjoying the spectacle,” the editorial claimed.

The party also pointed out that the civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), realised the alleged violations only after the studio was used to criticise the government.

“It has become evident that Fadnavis is a weak home minister. Instead of taking action against those who attacked the studio, he is asking Kamra to apologise to Shinde, essentially underscoring that freedom of speech does not exist,” it claimed.

Comedy, vandalism and demolition

A huge controversy erupted when Kunal Kamra's video, released on Sunday, went viral, prompting Shiv Sena workers to vandalise the show venue, Habitat Studio, in Mumbai's Khar area. Later, the BMC also demolished a part of the venue's construction, citing alleged irregularities in construction and is awaiting more documents from the owners to resume its action.

Police registered an FIR against Kamra under various BNS actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). They also arrested 11 members of Shiv Sena's youth faction, Yuva Sena, for their involvement in the vandalising of the venue.

While the Mahayuti alliance partners – the BJP and Shiv Sena – condemned the alleged remarks and sensed a conspiracy backed by Uddhav Thackrey to defame Shinde, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) defended Kamra's constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.

