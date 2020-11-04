e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of designer Avnay Naik, complained that the Alibaug police had not investigated the “non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic”.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami outside N M Joshi Marg Police Station. (File Photo)
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami outside N M Joshi Marg Police Station. (File Photo)(PTI)
         

The Alibaug Police on Wednesday morning detained Republic Television editor Arnab Goswami from his Mumbai house in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. A senior police official has confirmed that Goswami has been arrested. This comes at a times when TRP scam investigation against Goswami is going on in Mumbai.

 

This case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik dies by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others — Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda —had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

In 2018, the Alibaug police had filed a case of abetment to suicide but in 2019 the case was closed by Raigad Police.

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of Avnay Naik, approached him and complained that the Alibaug police had not investigated the “non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic”.

 

Anvay was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited which rendered some services for Republic. Naik’s mother was also in the Board of Directors of the company. Anvay’s wife Akshata lodged a complained against Arnab Goswami as the suicide note contained his name, along with the others.

The Republic TV at that time quashed the allegations of non-payment and attributed this to “malicious campaign”. It had claimed that all amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In