Home / India News / Mumbai Police solves 50 auto rickshaw theft cases with 4 arrests
india news

Mumbai Police solves 50 auto rickshaw theft cases with 4 arrests

Police said they first scanned CCTV recordings of the parking lots after receiving more than six complaints of rickshaw theft in the area in one month
The four arrested accused told police they had sold more than 50 stolen auto rickshaws to random people for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 each. (AFP Photo/Representative)
The four arrested accused told police they had sold more than 50 stolen auto rickshaws to random people for 5,000 each. (AFP Photo/Representative)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested four members of a gang suspected to be involved in more than 50 cases of robbing auto rickshaws and reselling them at dirt cheap prices quickly.

According to the officers at the Aarey sub police station, the accused, identified as Samad Shaikh (24), Sufiyan Khan (25), Rafiq Khan (24) and Amir Bhatt (25), were arrested from their houses in Powai.

Police said they first scanned CCTV recordings of the parking lots after receiving more than six complaints of rickshaw theft in the area in one month and further zeroed on suspects by studying cell tower locations of people detected in the locality at the time of the thefts.

Also Read | Mumbai coastline crisis: Urban flooding is a public health issue

The four arrested accused told police they had sold more than 50 stolen auto rickshaws to random people for 5,000 each. On further investigation, police found that the buyers had rented out the auto rickshaws for 300 a day.

“We have recovered six rickshaws till now and are investigating further. The four have been arrested for theft and will be presented before the court,” said a police officer from Aarey Sub police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out