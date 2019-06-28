Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: First heavy rains of this season brings Mumbai traffic to halt

Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rain and isolated heavy showers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Friday, bringing relief from hot and humid conditions.

Between 8.30am and 10am, the suburbs recorded 5.5mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 7.6mm. Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar etc all recorded moderate to heavy showers.

The rains are likely to continue through the weekend, the weather bureau said.

Follow live updates here:

IST Waterlogging was reported from Dharavi, King’s Circle, Western Express Highway Waterlogging was reported from Dharavi, King’s Circle, Western Express Highway, near Chakala Metro station and the airport, Chembur, Chunnabhatti, Mahalakshmi, Andheri subway, Kalanagar and many other places in the city. People enjoying rain at Marine drive in Mumbai. Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/ht





1:46 pm IST Many places in central and south Mumbai were water clogged slowing the movement of traffic Officials said traffic on Eastern Express Highway, LBS road from Ghatkopar to Mulund was slow moving causing a delay of more than an hour. They also said many places in central and south Mumbai were water clogged slowing the movement of traffic, especially in Dadar and Lower Parel. Traffic jam at eastern express highway due to heavy rain in Mumbai





1:30 pm IST Roads leading to the Western Express Highway at Andheri and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road witnessed traffic snarls Roads leading to the Western Express Highway at Andheri and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road witnessed traffic snarls where travellers were delayed by more than two hours to reach their destinations. Andheri Subway being shutdown due to excess rainfall in Mumbai on June 28, 2019. ( Photo - Shashi S Kashyap/HT )





1:24 pm IST Traffic remained standstill for hours Commuters said it took more than the usual time to travel as traffic remained standstill for hours, especially on the Western and Eastern Express Highways. Traffic jam at Western Express Highway,Kandivali - pramod thakur / hindustan times





1:12 pm IST First heavy rains of this season brought traffic to a halt in several areas of Mumbai The first heavy rains of this season brought traffic to a halt in several areas of Mumbai on Friday, with authorities putting diversions on many roads adding to the chaos. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shahaji Umap said that many roads witnessed slow moving traffic. Water logging at Hindmata area of Parel due to heavy rain. HT photo by Bhushan Koyande Also Read| First heavy rains hit traffic in Mumbai; water clogging reported from several areas





1:08 pm IST Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gk5JmvBCo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





1:07 pm IST IMD, Mumbai: Intense spell of rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next four hours IMD, Mumbai: Intense spell of rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next four hours. IMD, Mumbai: Intense spell of rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next four hours. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/7H5dOoRd8A — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





1:04 pm IST Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai. #Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6SF17J53Mm — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





1:03 pm IST Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 degree Celsius Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 Degrees Celsius. #Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 Degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/vYxvJrchdT — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019



