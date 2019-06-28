Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: First heavy rains of this season brings Mumbai traffic to halt
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Between 8.30am and 10am, the suburbs recorded 5.5mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 7.6mm. Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar etc all recorded moderate to heavy showers.
IST
1:46 pm IST
1:30 pm IST
1:24 pm IST
1:12 pm IST
1:08 pm IST
1:07 pm IST
1:04 pm IST
1:03 pm IST
1:02 pm IST
Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rain and isolated heavy showers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Friday, bringing relief from hot and humid conditions.
Between 8.30am and 10am, the suburbs recorded 5.5mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 7.6mm. Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar etc all recorded moderate to heavy showers.
The rains are likely to continue through the weekend, the weather bureau said.
Follow live updates here:
Waterlogging was reported from Dharavi, King’s Circle, Western Express Highway
Waterlogging was reported from Dharavi, King’s Circle, Western Express Highway, near Chakala Metro station and the airport, Chembur, Chunnabhatti, Mahalakshmi, Andheri subway, Kalanagar and many other places in the city.
Many places in central and south Mumbai were water clogged slowing the movement of traffic
Officials said traffic on Eastern Express Highway, LBS road from Ghatkopar to Mulund was slow moving causing a delay of more than an hour. They also said many places in central and south Mumbai were water clogged slowing the movement of traffic, especially in Dadar and Lower Parel.
Roads leading to the Western Express Highway at Andheri and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road witnessed traffic snarls
Roads leading to the Western Express Highway at Andheri and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road witnessed traffic snarls where travellers were delayed by more than two hours to reach their destinations.
Traffic remained standstill for hours
Commuters said it took more than the usual time to travel as traffic remained standstill for hours, especially on the Western and Eastern Express Highways.
First heavy rains of this season brought traffic to a halt in several areas of Mumbai
The first heavy rains of this season brought traffic to a halt in several areas of Mumbai on Friday, with authorities putting diversions on many roads adding to the chaos.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shahaji Umap said that many roads witnessed slow moving traffic.
Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall
IMD, Mumbai: Intense spell of rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next four hours
Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 degree Celsius
Palghar in Maharashtra receives heavy rainfall
