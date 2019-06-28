Mumbai records its first heavy spell of monsoon rain

Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rain and isolated heavy showers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Friday, bringing relief from hot and humid conditions.

Between 8.30am and 10am, the suburbs recorded 5.5mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 7.6mm. Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar etc all recorded moderate to heavy showers.

The rains are likely to continue through the weekend, the weather bureau said.

“As forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was recorded across MMR making it the first proper monsoon spell. The monsoon currents are strong over the west coast with a cyclonic circulation (weather system) currently over Mumbai and surrounding areas and an offshore trough, which is further strengthening monsoon currents,” said KS Hosalikar IMD’s deputy director general (western region).

“Moderate showers with isolated heavy spells will continue till Sunday,” Hosalikar added.

Hosalikar also said that while the intensity of rains has increased, it might not be able to meet the rain deficiency for Mumbai.

Mumbai has currently recorded just over 190mm rain against the normal rain for June at 493.1mm.

