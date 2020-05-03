e-paper
Mumbai's Dharavi records 94 new Covid-19 cases; its highest single-day jump

Dharavi also breached the 500-mark on Sunday with the total number of Covid-19 positive cases climbing to 590.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Written by Sohini Sarkar
Two people succumbed to the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Dharavi to 20.
Ninety four new coronavirus cases were reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi on Sunday, the highest single-day spike so far in Asia’s largest slum.

Two people succumbed to the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Dharavi to 20.

Dharavi also breached the 500-mark on Sunday with the total number of Covid-19 positive cases climbing to 590.

Despite a large number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily from the large slum cluster, no deaths were reported among Covid-19 positive patients for two days in a row after which reports of the two deaths emerged on Sunday.

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours on Sunday, as the number of Covid-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 while the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 40,263, health ministry data indicated.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered and been discharged.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, also include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic accounts for the maximum number of nationwide fatalities with 521 deaths. Gujarat follows second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each.

