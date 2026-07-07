Mumbai schools, colleges to remain closed today amid orange alert for rain

All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the day in view of an ‘orange’ alert for rain issued in the city on Tuesday, July 7. The development comes as heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging batter Mumbai, impacting daily life.

People walk through the heavy Rain at CSMT, in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

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In a release issued on Monday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said holiday for educational institutions has been declared as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, reported news agency PTI.

A similar measure was taken a day before, when all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges remained closed. The civic body has also urged people not to step out unless absolutely necessary and contact its helpline 1916 in case of any emergency.

Work from home directive in Mumbai

In the Monday directive, the BMC said that government and private offices will function as usual.

However, a work from home (WFH) advisory for private offices were issued later the same day. Besides, non-essential government offices were ordered to observe a half-day in Mumbai.

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{{^usCountry}} The directive was issued by the Maharashtra state disaster management authority (SDMA) as heavy rain crippled connectivity in the city. Local train services impacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directive was issued by the Maharashtra state disaster management authority (SDMA) as heavy rain crippled connectivity in the city. Local train services impacted {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, local services were halted between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup on slow line towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) because of a plastic stuck on OHE (Overhead Equipment), news agency ANI reported. Besides, train services were also halted between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been taking place in and around Mumbai, also causing flooding in parts of Maharashtra, like Raigad and Palghar.

"Many places in Mumbai have received heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rains in isolated places and over ghat regions. Pune district, Raigad and Palghar have also received extremely heavy rains. Lonavala has received the highest rainfall today at 670 mm," an IMD scientist told ANI.

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