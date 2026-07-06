Mumbai local train status today: Check latest schedule amid heavy rains, IMD's orange alert

Most suburban local train services remained operational on Monday morning, although some routes were running behind schedule, according to updates issued by the Central Railway and Western Railway. Follow live updates related to Mumbai rains here.

Heavy rain continued across Mumbai and nearby districts in Maharashtra on Monday after one of the strongest spells of the monsoon season caused deaths, building collapses, and major disruptions to train and flight services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the weekend.

Mumbai rains: Check local train status As per the latest update shared by the Central Railway at 8am in a post on X, here is the status of local train services on the following routes:

Main Line (CSMT - Kalyan - Karjat - Khopoli - Kasara): Trains are running.

Trains are running. Harbour Line (CSMT - Panvel - Goregaon): Trains are running.

Trains are running. Trans-Harbour Line (Thane - Vashi - Panvel): Trains are running.

Trains are running. Port Line (Belapur - Nerul - Uran): Trains are running.

Trains are running. Western Railway Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu Road): Trains are running 10-15 minutes behind schedule, according to the Western Railway’s latest update shared on X at 8am.

Trains are running 10-15 minutes behind schedule, according to the Western Railway’s latest update shared on X at 8am. Western Railway Harbour Line (Mahim - Goregaon): Trains are running normally, as per the X post.

Trains are running normally, as per the X post. Vasai-Virar route: Train services are operating on a limited schedule due to waterlogging, and passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow additional travel time, the divisional railway manager (Mumbai Division) of Western Railway said in a post on X at 8:34am. Heavy rains in Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai on Monday, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy rain.

The forecast comes after continuous rainfall over the weekend that affected normal life across the city, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption to transport services.

The IMD said active monsoon conditions are likely to continue across the Konkan region, with Mumbai expected to remain under the impact of an intense monsoon spell, HT reported earlier.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in neighbouring Thane, with isolated areas expected to receive extremely heavy rain. In Palghar, heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted at several locations.

Authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai because of the orange alert issued for heavy rainfall.

Mumbai and nearby areas have been receiving very heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing waterlogging and several treefalls. Since June 30, three people, including a schoolboy, have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.