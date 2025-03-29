Security beefed up across Mumbai as message on X warns of ‘riots, bomb blasts' during Eid

Security was beefed up across Mumbai after police received a warning message on social media, saying that 'Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts' might take place during Eid, on March 31 and April 1, in some particular areas. Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti-terrorism squad and special branch are also on increased vigil. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to a report from news agency PTI, the warning was issued for areas like Dongri, wherein such acts may take place at the hands of "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators". The post tagged the Navi Mumbai police's handle.

An official cited in the report said that the Navi Mumbai alerted Mumbai police, following which security was tightened across the financial capital and patrolling was also increased in areas like Dongri. The official noted that nothing suspicious was reported so far.

"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti-terrorism squad and special branch are also on heightened vigil," he added.

The Navi Mumbai police also responded to the warning message, saying, "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, please send your mobile number for further information regarding your tweet."

According to the Free Press Journal, the cyber cell has launched a technical investigation to trace the person behind the social media post.

Warning to Delhi Police

Additionally, the same person also sent out a similar message to the Delhi Police and chief minister Rekha Gupta. In another post, he warned the police of the capital to be alert during Eid on March 31 - April 1 as "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani Muslims may cause Hindu-Muslim riots or bomb blasts in Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jahangirpuri".

Delhi police or UP police, who were also tagged on this post, are yet to respond to this social media warning message.

Earlier, Delhi police had stepped up its security measures for Eid celebrations and last Friday prayers in east Delhi. "We have briefed the staff of every police station in the east district to maintain law and order in the area. We will ensure that maximum staff will be on patrolling and proper pickets will be done. Police presence will be complete," an officer was cited as saying by news agency PTI in a previous report.