'If Kunal Kamra doesn't apologise…': Maharashtra minister's ‘bahar aayega na’ warning to stand-up comedian

Kunal Kamra's refusal to apologise for his controversial joke on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up show in Mumbai has triggered strong reactions from state government ministers on Tuesday. Kunal Kamra has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Eknath Shinde's political career in his show.(File pic)

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Gulab Raghunath Patil warned that if Kunal Kamra doesn't apologise, “we will speak to him in our own style”.

“Shiv Sena won't leave him... We won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologise, kabhi toh bahar aayega na, kaha chupega? (he will come out, where will he hide)... The Shiv Sena will show its real form,” Gulab Raghunath said while interacting with reporters.

Watch the video here:

Minister of state for home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said Kunal Kamra would be punished for his behaviour, which he described as “unacceptable”.

“He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India... We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra,” Kadam told the media.

Watch the video here:

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise

On Monday, Kunal Kamra released a statement on his official social media handle saying he would not “apologise” for his act.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Khar Police sent a summon to Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11am today. As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai curently.

The MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Eknath Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

Eknath Shinde reacts

Eknath Shinde has likened the comedian's jibe at him to taking “supari” (contract) to speak against someone, and said there should be a decorum while making a satire, otherwise the “action causes a reaction”.

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Eknath Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments.

The Shiv Sena leader further said he does not focus on who says what as his work speaks for him.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and made those remarks, Shinde said the other person should also maintain a certain level.

"Otherwise, action causes a reaction," he said.

"I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism," the deputy CM added.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)