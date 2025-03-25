Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde joke at stand-up show

Khar Police of Maharashtra's Mumbai reportedly sent summons to comedian Kunal Kamra's house asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on Tuesday over his remarks at in a stand-up act hinted at deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Police personnel guard at the hotel that was vandalised by Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers after comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, in Khar area in Mumbai(PTI)

Kunal Kamra is not in Mumbai right now, police said.

MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai police.

Kunal Kamra controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra's latest stand-up gig uploaded on YouTube and his Instagram handle has angered Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's supporters, with them on Sunday vandalising the venue in Mumbai where the act was filmed along with a threat to not let him “walk freely”.

While Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra, Khar police in western Mumbai detained Shiv Sena deputy leader Rahool Kanal and Vibhag Pramukh Shrikant Sarmalkar along with others for vandalising the Unicontinetal The Habitat in Khar West.

What was Kunal Kamra's joke?

Kunal Kamra took a swipe at politics in Maharashtra and the election there, referring to the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), adding that “one guy” started the trend and using the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in describing the person.

“Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye…” ["What he did in Maharashtra's election... I have to say... First, Shiv Sena broke away from BJP, then Shiv Sena broke away from Shiv Sena itself... NCP broke away from NCP... they gave nine buttons to a voter... and everyone got confused...]," Kunal Kamra said.

“Chalu ek jan ne kia tha... wo Mumbai me bohot badhiya ek district hai Thane waha se aate hain…”, Kunal Kamra added before starting to sing a song which appeared to be his spin on a number from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai.