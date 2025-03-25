'Will not hide under my bed': Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for Eknath Shinde jibe, slams mob that vandalised Habitat

Comedian Kunal Kamra is in no mood to cower or apologise. The stand-up comic issued his first statement in the ongoing controversy about his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra also criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai, where the comedy show was recorded. (Also read: Who is Kunal Kamra? A look at comedian's controversies over the years) Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra issued his first statement on the ongoing controversy.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

The 36-year-old comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

Kunal Kamra won't apologise

On Monday night, the comic shared a long statement on his social media, ripping those who were doxxing him and leaking his personal details, while also maintaining that he will not apologise for his remarks.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra wrote and added that his statement was exactly what “Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM).”

Kamra slams Habitat's vandalism

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place. Kamra called the vandalism of the venue “senseless”, equating it to someone overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like the butter chicken they were served.

“To the Mob That Decided That Habitat Should Not Stand: An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party,” Kamra's statement further read.

Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), visited the ransacked venue and said they had razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel, according to officials. In his statement, Kamra criticised the BMC for tearing the place down without prior notice. The comedian quipped that for his next show, he would perhaps opt for “Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai” in need of speedy demolition.

‘Not against the law to poke fun at leaders’

The comedian also discussed his right to freedom of speech and expression, calling out "politicians threatening to teach him a lesson."

Kamra wrote, “Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system. However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke?”

What is the controversy about

During his stand-up show, Kamra parodied a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including party splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Clips from his comedy show and the political row it sparked dominated headlines on Monday, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying Kamra should apologise for his "low-level comedy", while opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray said there was nothing wrong in what the comedian said. Congress and CPI (M) also came out in Kamra's support.

Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

(With PTI inputs)