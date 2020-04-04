e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai: Shivaji Park resident with no travel history tests Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: Shivaji Park resident with no travel history tests Covid-19 positive

Coronavirus in Mumbai: This is the first Covid-19 case reported from Dadar. The patient has been admitted to PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Deserted view of Sena Bhavan at Shivaji park, Dadar in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are tracing the patient’s contacts.
Deserted view of Sena Bhavan at Shivaji park, Dadar in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are tracing the patient’s contacts.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

A 60-year-old resident of Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar with no travel history tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday. This is the first Covid-19 case reported from Dadar. The patient has been admitted to PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are tracing the patient’s contacts. The civic authorities have sealed the building and a sanitisation drive of the premises is going on. The residents of the building have been home quarantined. They have been directed not to move out of their homes until the test results of the patient’s high-risk contacts are available.

Maharashtra reported 490 Covid-19 positive cases, including 74 new ones, and 26 deaths till Friday.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news