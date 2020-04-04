Mumbai: Shivaji Park resident with no travel history tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:11 IST

A 60-year-old resident of Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar with no travel history tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday. This is the first Covid-19 case reported from Dadar. The patient has been admitted to PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are tracing the patient’s contacts. The civic authorities have sealed the building and a sanitisation drive of the premises is going on. The residents of the building have been home quarantined. They have been directed not to move out of their homes until the test results of the patient’s high-risk contacts are available.

Maharashtra reported 490 Covid-19 positive cases, including 74 new ones, and 26 deaths till Friday.