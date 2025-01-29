Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple bans short clothes in dress code for devotees, encourages ‘Indian attire’

Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple on Tuesday issued a dress code for devotees, barring short skirts and revealing clothes. The dress code will come into force next week, said the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The notice announced by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SGTT) said that devotees will have to wear decent clothing, preferably Indian attire, a report from news agency PTI said.

The dress code will come into force next week, wherein devotees wearing revealing or inappropriate clothes will not be allowed to enter the temple situated in the Prabhadevi area, the SSGTT said.

"Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple," the order stated.

Dress code issued after complaints

The temple trust said that the dress code was made after several complaints were received over inappropriate clothing, which caused discomfort to other devotees visiting the Siddhivinayak temple.

Pawan Tripathi, the treasurer of the Trust, told Mid-Day.com, "We have received complaints over the clothes of some devotees from the other devotees. They want some restrictions on the clothing. Devotees need to follow the decision taken by the temple trust."

Tripathi further noted that several temples across the nation have started imposing dress codes for devotees in the recent times, which has further led to a discussion over the choice of attires at spiritual and religious places.

Additionally, the Trust said that the Siddhivinayak temple attracts thousands of devotees everyday from across the country, adding that many visitors have expressed concerns about the outfits worn by some devotees which felt disrespectful in a place of worship.

However, the SSGTT clarified that the dress code is being introduced to ensure that all devotees feel comfortable during their visit to the temple and to maintain decorum within the premises.

Additionally, the temple has also decided to put a stop to the usage of plastic bags for distributing prasad to devotees. The initiative to use paper packets for prasad has reportedly started at the premises on a trial basis.

In December last year, the Banke Behari temple administration in Vrindavan had issued an appeal to devotees asking them to not come wearing half pants, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, leather or any objectionable attire to the temple, saying that it is a place of worship and not a tourist destination.

An authority of the temple administration said that the appeal was made to maintain the decorum at the temple.

The street leading to the temple was dotted by a banner urging devotees to wear decent clothes while coming to the temple.

(with PTI inputs)