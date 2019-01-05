Mumbai SP corporator writes to BMC, seeks ban on shaving of beard of Muslim patients before surgery

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rais Sheikh has claimed doctors at civic-run hospitals in Mumbai ask Muslim patients to shave off beard before they perform surgery on them and sought a ban on this practice.

Sheikh, the SP’s group leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has written a letter to civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, drawing his attention to the practice which he termed as unacceptable.

In the letter, he has claimed doctors at BMC-run hospitals ask Muslim patients to shave off beard before performing even minor operations.

Speaking to PTI, the SP corporator said, “Keeping a beard is long-cherished part of our faith and I have received several complaints from our Muslim brother patients who say doctors advice them to shave off beard before performing even a minor surgery.”

“This is unacceptable and I have apprised BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta about it and have written a letter to him,” Sheikh said.

“I have demanded that Mehta instruct doctors to ask patients to shave off beard only when it is extremely necessary,” he said.

Sheikh also said the BMC’s heath department has taken cognisance of his complaint over the issue and framed a policy to prevent doctors from resorting to the practice.

However, this could not be immediately corroborated with civic officials.

Sheikh was among the corporators who had in the past raised objection to making ‘Surya Namaskar’ (Sun salutation) compulsory in BMC schools.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 19:47 IST