Mumbai: SUV driven by 17-year-old boy mows down milk vendor, caught by police

A 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon area in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4am, news agency PTI reported. After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Navin Vaishnaw, who was distributing milk, died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, a police official told PTI. As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case was also registered against the SUV owner Iqbal Jivani (48) and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), the official said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver tried to flee, but he had sustained injuries and was caught by police. His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said. Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.

Also Read | Porsche crash case: Juvenile files plea for return of passport

The incident took place months after a luxury Porsche car allegedly driven by a juvenile in inebriated condition knocked down and killed two IT professionals, including a young woman, in Pune in the wee hours of May 19.

After registering an offence, the police produced the minor, who was 17 years and 8 months old, before the he Juvenile Justice Board and sought permission to treat him as an adult person.

Also Read | Pune Porsche crash: No bail for teen driver’s parents, four other accused

But the board, having only one member instead of full three members, granted him bail with conditions including writing a 300- word essay on traffic norms.

After the Pune police challenged the one-member decision, the bail was cancelled and he was sent to the observation home. So far, the minor, released from the observation home following a high court order, has complied with all the bail conditions including submitting an essay.