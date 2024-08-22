Pune Porsche crash: No bail for teen driver’s parents, four other accused

A local court on Thursday rejected the bail applications of six persons, including the teen driver’s parents, in connection with the alleged blood-swapping in the Kalyaninagar Porsche car crash case. It is alleged that after the teen driver crashed his car into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals in the wee hours of May 19, his parents and others conspired to replace his blood samples to establish that he was not drunk at the time of accident. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Additional Sessions Judge UM Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old’s parents, suspended doctors of Sassoon General Hospital Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.

It is alleged that after the teen driver crashed his car into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals in the wee hours of May 19, his parents and others conspired to replace his blood samples to establish that he was not drunk at the time of accident.

The prosecution argued that if given bail, the accused might pressurise the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

Senior Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said his main argument was that the accused toyed with the judicial system by tampering with evidence.

The defence team representing the accused in the case are Harshad Nimbalkar, Sudhir Shah, Rishikesh Ganu, Prashant Patil, Prasad Kulkarni and Shivam Nimbalkar.

Investigation officer ACP Ganesh Ingale highlighted concerns about witness intimidation and the risk of flight, citing parallels to high-profile fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

The 45-page order released by the court highlights that parents of the child in conflict with law (CCL) are influential figures and if granted bail, the accused might intimidate witnesses.

Meanwhile, labour contractor Arun Kumar Singh, who has been on the run, has moved the court for anticipatory bail on Thursday. While the crime branch has arrested two, including the father of one of the two minors who were with the 17-year-old driver, for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples, Singh is yet to be nabbed.

.