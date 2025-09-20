Wavy ceilings, blue benches: Mumbai to get India's largest cruise terminal today. Here's a glimpse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Mumbai's state-of-the-art cruise terminal on Saturday in a significant milestone and push for Indian cruise tourism. The state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is situated at Indira Dock.

The cruise terminal is located at Indira Dock and has been built as a part of India's ambitious port development initiative.

The sprawling state-of-the-art facility is designed to host millions of passengers a year and provide a luxurious halt destination to both domestic and international cruise tourists.

The pictures of the terminal have surfaced, showing an expansive lobby with one side facing the sea.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal features a wave-like design on its ceiling.

Inside, the facility's design takes inspiration from its neighbouring vast waters with a wave-like pattern visible on not just the ceiling of the terminal but also the blue-coloured benches.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is equipped with blue benches, also imitating a wavy design.

The benches are also accompanied by waiting chairs coloured in a hint of orange and red, with mood-coloured lighting on the ceiling, completely changing the vibe of the lobby.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is equipped with 72 immigration counters.

The aesthetics of the terminal stretch far beyond its interiors, with its exteriors also equipped with what looks like a huge LED screen.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is spread across an area of 415,000 square feet.

Key features of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will be equipped with 72 immigration check-ins, ensuring hassle-free and efficient experience for travellers.

The parking space at the terminal can hold as many as 300 vehicles simultaneously.

The MICT has been developed as part of the Cruise Bharat Mission and has been designed as per latest global standards.

The cruise terminal is spread across area of over 415,000 square feet, and can accommodate five cruise ships simultaneously.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Gujarat

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Gujarat on Saturday and participate in the "Samudra se Samriddhi" event. He will also launch several development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore from Bhavnagar.

PM Modi will also conduct an aerial survey of Dholera Special Investment Region an chair a review meeting for the same.

To give a major boost to the maritime sector of India, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects related to the sector worth over ₹7,870 crore.