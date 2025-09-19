PM Modi to inaugurate India’s largest cruise terminal in Mumbai: Top points

Mumbai will soon make global waves as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated 'state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal' on Saturday. The state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is situated at Indira Dock.(PTI/X)

This state-of-the-art facility, situated at Indira Dock, is all set to emerge as a significant gateway for Indian cruise tourism.

The terminal, built as part of India's ambitious port development initiative, will see millions of cruise tourists and provide a luxury, hassle-free travel experience to both domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

India's largest cruise terminal: All about MICT in 10 points

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, covering more than 415,000 square feet, has been planned to accommodate up to 1 million passengers a year.

It has the capacity to accommodate five cruise ships simultaneously and is designed to handle 1 million passengers every year, or approximately 10,000 passengers per day.

The terminal, with 72 check-in and immigration counters, is designed to ensure a smooth, efficient, and hassle-free experience for travellers.

At the parking space, more than 300 vehicles can be parked simultaneously.

The MICT, developed as per the Cruise Bharat Mission, was developed as per the latest global standards and is expected to take a pioneering role in developing cruise tourism in India.

The mission embraces three pillars -- Ocean and Harbour Cruises, River and Inland Cruises, and Island and Lighthouse Cruises.

Cruise operations at the MICT already commenced on April 21, 2025, when Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged them off.

MICT has been designed with a wavy ceiling reflecting the maritime identity with functional and minimalist architecture.

The total investment in the MICT project has been ₹ 556 crores.

556 crores. The MICT is expected to bolster India's cruise tourism sector, attract both domestic and international tourists, and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Gujarat on Saturday to attend the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore in Bhavnagar, as well as address the gathering, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Thereafter, the PM will undertake an aerial survey of Dholera and later chair a review meeting and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

In a major boost to the maritime sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth over ₹7,870 crore.