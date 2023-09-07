Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall, subways of Andheri & Malad closed for traffic movement

The city of Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday after a gap of almost a month in the ongoing monsoon. According to a report in Mint, the subways of Andheri and Malad remained closed for traffic movement. The city is expected to witness thunderstorms as well as lightning on Friday. However, the intensity of the rainfall is expected to decrease after 36 hours. The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane on Sep 7-8.

Pedestrians seen walking during heavy rains in Navi Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)

It is nearly after a month-long break that rainfall has returned to Mumbai. The IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 21.2 mm and 36.7 mm of rainfall respectively at around 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

People took to social media to share videos of heavy rains that hit Mumbai. Sharing a video of rains in the city, a user wrote, “Damn! Mumbai Rains are at it once again.”

Meanwhile, after a long spell of heat, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. Areas that are expected to witness moderate to heavy rains are Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, NCR (Bahadurgarh) Farukhnagar and Rewari (Haryana), the weather department said.

Several parts of the country including Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala are also witnessing heavy rains. In a post on X, the IMD wrote in Hindi, “#Odisha recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Semiliguda recorded 16 cm and Nabarangpur 11 cm. Be aware in the rainy season and keep the people around you safe as well.”

It added, “#Chhattisgarh recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. 12 cm of rain has been recorded in Kondagaon and 10 cm in Bakavand. Be aware in the rainy season and keep the people around you safe as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)

