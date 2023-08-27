Watch: Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a halt as city records highest August rain this year

After weeks of null, incessant rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, slightly disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs, ANI reported. Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai.(X/ ANI)

Following a dry day, the intensity of rainfall picked up with spells of moderate showers sweeping the city and its neighbouring districts late on Friday. According to Indian Express report, the city recorded the highest August rain this year.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Santacruz weather station recorded 16mm of rainfall while Colaba observatory recorded 15.6mm showers. Earlier on Friday, the former weather station recorded 44.6mm of rain while, Colaba observatory recorded 10.2mm rain.

With the city experiencing surge in rainfall, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad for the next 24 hours on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes registered a marginal rise with touching 86.48% mark of the total capacity on Saturday morning.

Mumbai and districts like Raigad and Palghar have witnessed intense spells of showers in July which caused severe waterlogging and affected vehicular movement on roads and highways. The monsoon showers also triggered a landslide in Raigad's Irshalwadi which claimed at least 27 lives.

Raigad has so far received 2510.8 mm rainfall, which is 81.6% of its average annual rainfall, an official told PTI. The district had recorded 95.7% of the average rainfall during this time in 2022, he added.