Mumbai woman held for running sex racket; Police rescue minor, two women

Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday. A police official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer.(Representative Image/HT File)

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch raided a restaurant on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (west) late on Thursday night, he said.

The official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl and two women in the operation.

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.