Mumbai woman held for running sex racket; Police rescue minor, two women
Jun 20, 2025 02:31 PM IST
Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.
Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch raided a restaurant on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (west) late on Thursday night, he said.
The official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl and two women in the operation.
The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.
