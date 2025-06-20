Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Mumbai woman held for running sex racket; Police rescue minor, two women

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 02:31 PM IST

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, a police official said. 

Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

A police official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer.(Representative Image/HT File)
A police official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer.(Representative Image/HT File)

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch raided a restaurant on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (west) late on Thursday night, he said.

The official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl and two women in the operation.

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai woman held for running sex racket; Police rescue minor, two women
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On