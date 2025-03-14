Mumbai-Amravati express train collides with truck at Bodwad station

A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division, between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections, on Friday. The incident took place when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing, leading to the collision.(Representational image)

According to railway officials, no injuries were reported to the truck driver or any passengers on the train. The Railway traffic, which was briefly disrupted due to the incident, was restored by 8:50 AM.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.