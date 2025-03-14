Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai-Amravati express train collides with truck at Bodwad station

ANI |
Mar 14, 2025 11:32 AM IST

According to railway officials, no injuries were reported to the truck driver or any passengers on the train.

A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division, between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections, on Friday.

The incident took place when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing, leading to the collision.(Representational image)
The incident took place when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing, leading to the collision.(Representational image)

The incident took place when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing, leading to the collision.

According to railway officials, no injuries were reported to the truck driver or any passengers on the train. The Railway traffic, which was briefly disrupted due to the incident, was restored by 8:50 AM.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On