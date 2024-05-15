Mumbai-Ghatkopar hoarding owner a rape accused: 8 things about Bhavesh Bhinde
Mumbai hoarding collapse news: A case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media Private Limited, the company responsible for installing the massive hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The giant hoarding collapsed on Monday evening, resulting in the loss of at least 14 lives. The FIR was registered against Bhavesh Bhinde and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC at Pant Nagar police station, another official said.
Bhavesh Bhinde remained absconding since the incident. Police officials said Bhavesh Bhinde's mobile phone is also switched off.
The illegal hoarding, which stood on a piece of land in the possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP), crashed into a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rain.
Officials said late Tuesday evening that the search and rescue operation at the site of the collapse in Ghatkopar continued even 30 hours after the incident and may continue for a few more hours.
An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said victims trapped under as much as 90 per cent of the 120 x 120-foot hoarding had been rescued.
At least 89 persons were extricated from under the hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead while the other 75 were injured and undergoing treatment, officials said.
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Who is Bhavesh Bhinde?
- In January of this year, Bhavesh Bhinde was accused of rape, with a case registered against him at the Mulund Police Station. Additionally, a chargesheet has been filed.
- NDTV, citing unnamed sources, reported that Bhavesh Bhinde secured numerous contracts from the Indian Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for installing billboards and banners over the years. However, he has allegedly breached the regulations of both entities multiple times.
- Moreover, Bhavesh Bhinde and other associates in his company are implicated in cases involving tree poisoning and tree cutting.
- 1n 2009, Bhavesh Bhinde had unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra legislative assembly election from Mulund as an Independent candidate, India Today reported.
- According to an affidavit filed by Bhinde, when he contested the election, declared 23 criminal cases against him.
- Previously, Bhinde operated a company named Guju Ads, which was subsequently blacklisted by the BMC due to multiple legal issues involving him and the firm, India Today added.
- Despite the blacklisting, Bhinde proceeded to establish Ego Media Pvt Ltd and continued to secure contracts for billboards and hoardings, according to the sources.
- The billboard that collapsed on Monday had previously earned recognition in the Limca Book of Records for being the “Largest Hoarding”.
