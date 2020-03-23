Mumbaikars may soon be able to get tested at home for coronavirus

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:22 IST

n the next two days, home tests will be introduced in Mumbai for those having symptoms and wanting to get tested for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Monday.

A helpline will be launched in 48 hours, where citizens, who suspect that they are infected, can call to book a test. A representative from a private lab will go to the patient’s home for the tests.

In a statement, the BMC said that it is “beginning the home testing facilities with a helpline number where citizen can reach out. This facility will begin in next 48 hours. Currently, calls are being made to the home quarantine travellers and if symptomatic, testing facilities are offered through private labs registered with Indian council of medical research (ICMR).”

The BMC said it will also seek stipulated guidelines from ICMR for the home testing process. The home tests are being introduced to ensure that people do not come out of their house for getting themselves tested.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday afternoon declared prohibitory orders across the state and ordered sealing borders of all districts in the fight against Covid-19 .

“Once the help line is established, doctor on call will take the history of caller and depending on his or her travel history, contact history, symptoms, will categorise the patient after which home collection will be facilitated. After this if a test is required, private lab will be coordinated for home testing of the citizen,” it said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with almost a hundred.

Currently, four private hospitals and laborataries have the approval for conducting tests of coronavirus by the Central government, and two government hospitals namely Kasturba and KEM hospital are already conducting tests.

P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said, “Home testing is a way to tackle increased load of people needing the tests, but it has to be done by following protocol issued by ICMR), and we are in touch with ICMR for the same.”

Last week, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in an interview with Hindustan Times had advocated that one needs to conduct somewhere between 5,000 to 10,000 tests daily considering the current scenario.

The BMC had planned to carry out little over 1,000 tests daily so far by taking aid from private labs and hospitals. But now with home testing, the daily count is expected to go up.