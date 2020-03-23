Covid-19: Uddhav Thackeray orders sealing of Maharashtra’s borders

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:40 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a slew of measures including statewide prohibitory orders to fight coronavirus and warned that the pandemic “may go out of hand” if it is not stopped now.

“We are in a decisive stage of coronavirus outbreak. It can be turning point. If we don’t stop it now, the situation may go out of hand,” he said in an address to the people,.

Maharashtra’s isolation will also be complete as Thackeray ordered the sealing of .borders of all districts.

Thackeray also announced restrictions of more than five people anywhere under section 144 of CrPC across the state.

But despite the prohibitory orders, food stores and chemist shops will remain open for people to buy essential items. He appealed to people not to panic.

The chief minister also said that all places of worship will be shut and only priests would be allowed to enter them.

He seemed to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose suggestion the entire country applauded the efforts of those in the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 by clapping and banging utensils Sunday afternoon during the course of the janta curfew.

“Clapping and banging thalis won’t drive away the virus ,” he said.

Rajesh Tope, the state’s health minister said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 89. Fourteen of the them are from Mumbai.