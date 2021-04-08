Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally below 10,000, Maharashtra records 56,286 new cases

Mumbai's tally of daily Covid-19 cases went below the 10,000 mark on Thursday, the state health department showed. The city, which has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases, added 8,938 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health department bulletin said.

With this, the total caseload in Mumbai reached 4,91,698.

The city also say 4,503 people recover from the disease and 25 related fatalities. The total recoveries and death toll stand at 3,92,514 and 11,881, respectively.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, added 56,286 new cases to its tally and the total number of cases has now reached 3,229,547, according to health department.

Mumbai recorded more than 10,000 daily Covid-10 cases thrice this month. On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 10,442 new cases, on Tuesday the number was 10,030, while on Sunday, it reported 11,163 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

Maharashtra is among 10 states which have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry said. These states account for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections recorded by India on Thursday, the ministry added.

The other states in the list are: Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab.

The national weekly Covid-19 positivity rate has increased by 6.21 per cent - from 2.19 to 8.40 per cent - in the first seven days of March and April, the ministry said.