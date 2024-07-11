Munak breach: These areas in Delhi to face water supply issues

Several regions in Delhi are experiencing water supply issues following the breach of a part of a canal that supplies Yamuna water to the national capital from Haryana. Repair work underway at Munak Canal to restore water supply in Delhi.(X/Atishi)

The embankment at the Munak Canal's Career Lined Channel (CLC) in Bawana broke early Thursday, leading to flooding in some areas of Bawana in North Delhi. Repair work is being carried out to minimise the impact.

Several regions in Delhi to face a water supply problem

Delhi water minister Atishi said teams from the Delhi Jal Board and Haryana Irrigation Department are working on a “war footing to repair this broken part and the repair work will be completed by evening. "

The repair work has led to the stoppage of canal water, affecting the production at the Haiderpur, Dwarka, Nangloi, and Bawana water treatment plants. As a result, water supply has been disrupted in several areas.

When will water supplies be normalised in the region?

The diversion of canal water to another sub-branch will restore normal production in three water treatment plants (WTPs) by this evening, the AAP minister said.

However, the Dwarka WTP, which relies solely on the CLC will remain affected until water is restored in the CLC. Atishi said that efforts are underway to normalise water supply to Dwarka by Friday evening.

Early Thursday, water from the Munak canal barrage inundated the J, K, and L blocks of a colony in northwest Delhi, causing significant inconvenience to residents, as reported by a police official.

Authorities have said that there is a reduction in water flow from Sonipat and have requested Haryana to close thegates on the canal to regulate the flow.

Following the canal repair, the AAP minister said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the breach of its embankment.