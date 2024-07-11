Weather updates: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Bihar, Goa today. What about Delhi and UP?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity in north and northeast India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and other regions, in the coming days. The weather body has further issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall on Thursday, July 11, in the state of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. A generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain is expected in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain is expected in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The regional met centre forecasts a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius for Thursday. IMD officials indicated on Wednesday that the intensity of rainfall in Delhi is expected to increase in the coming days.

Latest rain and flood updates

Uttar Pradesh:

- Many villages in Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that 12 districts in the state are currently flood-affected. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a rapid pace in all affected districts.

- The Noida police, under the directives of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, are patrolling flood-prone areas to inform residents about weather warnings and urge them to relocate to safer locations.

- Warnings have been issued due to expected heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna River during the monsoon season, according to DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra.

Assam:

- In Assam, five more people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of flood-related deaths to 84, news agency ANI reported citing Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam.

- Nearly 1.439 million people in 27 districts have been affected by the floods. The water level of the Brahmaputra River is above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.

Warnings for the day

- The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall in Bihar, with a 'red alert' for very heavy rainfall predicted for Friday. Bihar is expected to receive very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on Thursday, July 11.

- Areas in Uttar Pradesh such as Kheri, Balarampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Santkabir Nagar are under an 'orange alert' with predictions of heavy rainfall on Thursday.

- Additionally, the weather body has issued an 'orange alert' for the Konkan and Goa region, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

- Rainfall activity is expected to increase from July 20, with heavy rainfall forecast for July 11-12 and a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued in parts of the Himalayan state, and there is a possibility of flash floods in the state, according to IMD scientist Surender Paul, as reported by ANI.

Rain prediction across the country

North and Central India:

- Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 14, in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh till July 12, in Himachal Pradesh from July 11 to 13, in Jammu on July 12 and 13, and in north Haryana and north Punjab on July 12.

- East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday, July 11.

East and North East India:

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till July 14.

- Jharkhand is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall on July 11 and 12, while Odisha will experience it from July 12 to 14.

- Nagaland and Manipur are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall on July 11, and 14. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya, and over Bihar on July 11.

West and Southern India:

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka till July 14. The Gujarat Region is expected to have isolated heavy rainfall till July 14, while North Interior Karnataka will see it from July 11 to 14.

- Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 11.

- Kerala and Mahe, as well as South Interior Karnataka, will have isolated heavy rainfall from July 12 to 14.