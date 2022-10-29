Munawar Faruqui has this to say on Elon Musk's 'comedy legal on Twitter' message

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has garnered a lot of interest in India with even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoping that Elon Musk will look into Rahul Gandhi's account manipulation. Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui too joined the list as he commented on Elon Musk's assertion that comedy is now legal on Twitter. "Pakka? Nahi bhai rehne do tum nahi aaoge bail karane... (Really? No leave it, you won't come for my bail)" Munawar tweeted in reply. Munawar was arrested on January 1, 2021, and spent a month in jail. His shows still face opposition and threats from Hindu religious groups who accuse the comedian of hurting Hindu sentiments. Also Read: Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk; Chetan Bhagat hopeful as Parag Agrawal exits

Pakka? Nahi bhai rehne do tum nahi aaoge bail karane… https://t.co/FOF82gtIzB — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) October 28, 2022

Author Taslima Nasreen also had something to say about Elon Musk's comedy tweet as she claimed one of her previous tweets was deleted by the previous Twitter owner.

Elon Musk says comedy is now legal on Twitter. Then my Moeen Ali tweet should be legal now. But that tweet was deleted by the previous twitter owner. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 28, 2022

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, author Chetan Bhagat were among the first to have congratulated Elon Musk as soon as he took over the social media company afterfiring four top executives, including India-born CEO Parag Agrawal.

In his first tweet after the takeover, Musk wrote 'the bird is freed' hinting at 'good times' about which he tweeted next. Then he announced that Twitter under him will be going for a content moderation council and no major content decision or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. He also added that comedy is now legal on Twitter.

Congrats @elonmusk.



I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure. pic.twitter.com/j2unZeYYj6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Elon Musk and hoped that under the new leadership Twitter will act against hate speech and fact check more robustly. Sharing a screenshot of how his account has been allegedly manipulated, he expressed hope that the new leadership will not 'stifle the opposition's voice in India due to government pressure'.

