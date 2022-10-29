Home / India News / Munawar Faruqui has this to say on Elon Musk's 'comedy legal on Twitter' message

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:37 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui was arrested in 2021 and spent a month in jail on charges on hurting religious sentiments in his comedy. "You won’t come for my bail," the comedian tweeted as Elon Musk wrote, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has garnered a lot of interest in India with even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoping that Elon Musk will look into Rahul Gandhi's account manipulation. Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui too joined the list as he commented on Elon Musk's assertion that comedy is now legal on Twitter. "Pakka? Nahi bhai rehne do tum nahi aaoge bail karane... (Really? No leave it, you won't come for my bail)" Munawar tweeted in reply. Munawar was arrested on January 1, 2021, and spent a month in jail. His shows still face opposition and threats from Hindu religious groups who accuse the comedian of hurting Hindu sentiments. Also Read: Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk; Chetan Bhagat hopeful as Parag Agrawal exits

Author Taslima Nasreen also had something to say about Elon Musk's comedy tweet as she claimed one of her previous tweets was deleted by the previous Twitter owner.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, author Chetan Bhagat were among the first to have congratulated Elon Musk as soon as he took over the social media company afterfiring four top executives, including India-born CEO Parag Agrawal.

In his first tweet after the takeover, Musk wrote 'the bird is freed' hinting at 'good times' about which he tweeted next. Then he announced that Twitter under him will be going for a content moderation council and no major content decision or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. He also added that comedy is now legal on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Elon Musk and hoped that under the new leadership Twitter will act against hate speech and fact check more robustly. Sharing a screenshot of how his account has been allegedly manipulated, he expressed hope that the new leadership will not 'stifle the opposition's voice in India due to government pressure'.

