Home / India News / Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk; Chetan Bhagat hopeful as Parag Agrawal exits

Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk; Chetan Bhagat hopeful as Parag Agrawal exits

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Parag Agrawal started trending on Twitter after he reportedly lost his job from Twitter following the takeover by Elon Musk.

Parag Agrawal was with Twitter since 2011. In 2021, he stepped into the role of the CEO.
Parag Agrawal was with Twitter since 2011. In 2021, he stepped into the role of the CEO.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter on Friday, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated the world's richest person and said he expects that Musk will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone. The $44 billion deal was reportedly complete after months of a legal battle between Twitter and Musk which made Parag Agrawal's exit almost inevitable as soon as Musk takes over. Reports said Musk fired Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, Ned Segal and Sean Edgett.

Author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter and hoped that Twitter becomes more fun. "Now that @Twitter has new owners hope this place becomes more fun again and the domination of negativity spreading troll ganglords ends. Too many good people have left or paused tweeting because of this," Chetan Bhagat wrote.

Parag Agrawal, the India-born CEO started trending on Twitter after he lost his Twitter job. Parag Agrawal's association with Twitter goes back to 2011 when he joined the company. as a software engineer. In 2017, Parag was appointed as the chief technology officer. In 2019, he was named as the in-charge of Twitter's Project Bluesky. In November 2021, he became the CEO after Jack Dorsey's resignation.

Twitter on Friday was flooded with memes on Parag Agrawal.

Many Twitter users remembered Parag as one of the best CEOs as he created the "most shareholder value" in the shortest time possible.

Some social media users also pointed out that Parag has not yet changed his Twitter bio which still shows him as the CEO.

Apart from his CEO role, Parag Agrawal hit the headlines when he took paternity leave after the birth of his second child. Parag, however, will leave Twitter with a good deal of $42 million which includes a year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards. In 2021, Agrawal's total compensation was $30.4 million, when he was the chief technology officer, according to Twitter's proxy. As the CEO, Agrawal's salary was reported to be $1 million annually.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parag agrawal elon musk twitter + 1 more
parag agrawal elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out