Murder accused killed outside TN court, one arrested: Police

A murder accused was killed by a gang of four men on Friday outside the court complex in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, police said, adding that it was likely a revenge killing. A lawyer and a sub-inspector caught one of the accused before the remaining escaped. Three teams were formed to nab the accused and all four have been arrested now, said a senior police official not wishing to be quoted (File photo)

Police said that the deceased, identified as 38-year-old S Mayandi, was entering the court complex for a case hearing when he was attacked with sickles. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

Three teams were formed to nab the accused and all four have been arrested now, said a senior police official not wishing to be quoted. “Mayandi was the prime accused in a murder case from last year. Preliminary enquiries show that the accused were close to the person murdered last year,” police said.

A lawyer T Karthik practicing in the court criticised the lack of security. “The crime took place at around 10am in front of the main gate of the combined court buildings,” the lawyer said.

“The police couldn’t prevent the murder. We lawyers ran after them and caught one of the accused. The rest of them escaped in a tempo van. Except for a sub-inspector, the rest of the police on the spot did not act though they had weapons. The SI is the hero here,” he said.

In response to the allegations, the police said that there was adequate security in court. “We have provided a good strength of police at court. We will audit the security in the court complex again,” commissioner of police of Tirunelveli Ruper Kumar Meena said.

“It is an SI who caught one of the accused. We monitor important cases coming up in court. But the deceased did not come for the murder case but some other case which has been an unimportant case,” he added.