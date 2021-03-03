Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police
- At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Hundreds of men and women went on a rampage, pelted stones and torched a police vehicle on Wednesday following a murder in a village in Bihar's Saran district, police said.
At least eight policemen were also injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Trouble had been brewing since Tuesday night after a 29-year-old man named Mohammad Saddam Hussain went missing around 8 pm in Hariharpur village under Baniyapur police station. Police found his cell phone and motorcycle from the roadside around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.
His body with bullet wounds was found from an agriculture field on Wednesday morning at around 5 am. Police said he was shot thrice.
As the news of Hussain’s murder spread in the area, family members and local residents reached the spot and disrupted vehicular traffic. They stopped the police from sending the body for autopsy. Senior officials then reached the spot with reinforcement and launched a baton charge to disperse the mob.
A police patrol car was torched while four vehicles were completely damaged by the mob. The state highway was blocked for some hours as the villagers clashed with the police who struggled to contain the situation. Additional forces were called from surrounding stations.
Police said many miscreants were detained.
“A case will be lodged and those responsible for the violence will be punished,” said Saran's superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar.
However, community leaders said the violence was a result of police negligence and insensitivity in tackling the matter and a reaction to deteriorating law and order situation in the area. A senior member of the community who did not wish to be named said that they suspected a political rivalry as the reason behind in the murder.
Police eventually sent the body for post mortem around 2.30 pm.
Earlier on Sunday night, criminals gunned down one Akash Kumar at Mohammadpur in Saran district. The victim was said to be grandson of mukhia Siya Devi. No one has yet been arrested in the case.
On Wednesday, there was another protest against the police in southern district of Nawada after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Warisliganj.
Following the incident, family members and locals blocked Sheikhpura-Nawada road near Jaiprakash Chowk. They burnt tyres and shouted slogans again the administration and the police.
