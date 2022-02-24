Murder shouldn’t have happened in BJP-ruled state, says Karnataka party president Kateel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday condemned the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade that took place earlier this week, saying that the incident under the party’s regime in Karnataka is unfortunate.

“In the last three-and-a-half years, this is the first such incident. It shouldn’t have happened, but it has. But the government has taken precautions and will ensure it does not repeat,” Kateel said on Wednesday after visiting the family of the slain worker in Shivamogga, about 300 kms from Bengaluru.

The murder of Harsha Jingade, who goes by Harsha Hindu, on Sunday night has become the latest crisis that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appears to be embroiled in ever since he replaced BS Yediyurappa in July last year.

While Kateel said that the government is doing all it can to avoid a repeat of the same, his party colleagues like Prathap Simha and others have called it “shameful” that such incidents were taking place while their party (BJP) is in power.

“When all our workers were murdered, we used to blame KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity, which was later merged with Popular Front of India), SDPI (social democratic party of India) and then in power, Siddaramaiah. That they were responsible. Now it is our government,” Simha said on Monday.

“For Harsha, they said that they (BJP government) will take strict action and will our workers believe this? When will we take action? This is why I feel ashamed,” the MP had said.

Several leaders from the BJP, including BY Vijayendra, KS Eshwarappa and Tejasvi Surya, have called the murder an “act of terror” and have called for strict action from the government.

The BJP has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates of the murder and systemic targeting of Hindu workers, calling for them to be banned.

“BJP will not back down for any reason (on its demands for PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to be banned). Earlier, we got SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) banned. A few organisations (refers to SDPI) have been recognised Election Commission by the Election Commission. There are some rules. Our state and union government are collecting information and will take action,” Kateel said.

There were protests in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka by right-wing organisations against Harsha’s murder.

Bommai has been under pressure from within his party over cabinet expansion as well as fighting to be named the face of the 2023 elections, among other challenges. He has also been under attack from Congress over growing cases of corruption, including allegations of laundering through Bitcoin, charging 40% commission for awarding public work contracts and inefficiency.

The bypoll losses in Hanagal and poor outing in the December 10 MLC polls have added to the pressure, people aware of the developments said.

Congress has demanded the resignation of the home minister and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister over the incident.

Araga Jnanendra is from the Thirthalli constituency, while Eshwarappa is the legislator from Shivamogga.

“Home minister is incapable as he has only said that the police are not working properly in his own district and that an investigation needs to be done. He has accepted this. Eshwarappa has also said that we (state government) cannot do it (probe), and it has to be done by the NIA (national investigation agency). It means that the police are ineffective.

This is proof that there is a law-and-order problem in the state. Both ministers’ statements are proof, and the CM should dismiss them or the governor should dismiss the government,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said.