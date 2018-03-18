Murshidabad imams campaign against cheating in examinations

In a unique initiative, imams in Murshidabad district of West Bengal have launched a campaign to create awareness against cheating in examinations.

The initiative, describing cheating in examinations as Haram (act forbidden by Allah), was started on Friday after prayers and comes amidst the ongoing Board examinations.

Ahasan Hasib, an imam of Rusulpur mosque in Domkal of Murshidabad, close to Bangladesh border, said the initiative was taken following request from parents of students appearing for the exams this year.

He said that cheating is a kind of theft, and is ‘Haram’ in Islam.

“We have plans to launch similar post-Namaz campaigns before the forthcoming Uchha Madhyamik (higher secondary) examinations,” he said.

The district’s Imam-Moajjem Association has also decided to approach counterparts in other districts of Bengal to start similar awareness campaigns.

Mojaffar Khan, president of the association and imam of Domkal-Bilashpur mosque, said since Islam prohibits cheating, the initiative has been mooted.

“Anyone getting a degree through cheating and later a government job will not able to deliver proper services to the citizens,” Khan said, adding that cheating will also deprive the person of the necessary knowledge.

“From a bigger perspective, examination cheating is tantamount to cheating the society and family, and it is our duty to create awareness against it and stop this evil practice,” he said.

Murshidabad district administration often takes the help of imams to create awareness for its programmes and social issues such as polio vaccination, building toilets, etc.