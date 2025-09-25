Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami detained for questioning in Zubeen Garg death case

The Assam special investigating team (SIT), probing the death of Zubeen Garg, on Thursday took into custody musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for questioning. He was reportedly present on the Assamese singer's yacht trip in Singapore. Musician Shekhar Goswami (R) was reportedly present on the yacht in Singapore when singer Zubeen Garg died during a scuba diving activity. (ANI/X/@NirajBora3)

However, there is no official word from the probing authorities on Goswami's detention.

Earlier in the day, the SIT team conducted raids at the residences of Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and the organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Police said that neither Sharma nor Mahanta were present at their respective residences in Dhirenpara and Geetanagar.

Meanwhile, a group of people gathered outside Zubeen Garg's manager's residence and hurled stones at the police vehicles, forcing authorities to baton charge them.

The police personnel were escorting the SIT team that raided Sharma's residence in connection with the probe into Garg's death, news agency PTI reported.

The angry protesters reportedly also tried to break through the main entrance gate to the apartment block premises, but heavy police deployment prevented them from doing so.

An official said that two individuals were detained from the crowd for allegedly provoking the gathering to create disturbances on the scene.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if at any point the SIT probe is found to be "unsatisfactory", then the state government would recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into Zubeen Garg's death.

He said that all those who accompanied Garg, including members of the Assam Association in Singapore and the organisers of the Northeast India Festival, will be questioned by the SIT.

He urged the public to have faith in the probe and not circulate rumours on social media, as he said, it could hamper the investigation.

Zubeen Garg had gone to Singapore for the NEIF when he went on a yacht trip. On September 19, the Assamese singer, known for his Gangster film song ‘Ya Ali’, died during a swimming incident. His final rites were carried out in Assam with full state honours on Tuesday.

The Assam government formed a 10-member SIT to probe Garg's death.

Though a post-mortem examination on Garg's body was conducted in Singapore, a second autopsy was carried out in India after his mortal remains were brought home to Assam. The results confirmed drowning as the singer's cause of death.

(with PTI inputs)