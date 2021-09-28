Muslim artist faces threats for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramleela

A Muslim theatre artist from Bareilly who has played the role of Lord Ram in Ramleela faced a death threat from a person of his own community. The person, Danish, who has been playing the role for the past few years said that he was also threatened with excommunication as well.

The 30-year-old Danish informed the senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan in a complaint that the man who threatened him is his tenant.

Danish said that his tenant owes him two months' rent which he has not paid and is raising this issue in a bid to avoid it. He said that he was preparing for the Ramleela this time but his tenant, along with his associate, came and threatened him with excommunication and death if he played the role of the Hindu deity.

The tenant and the associate allegedly attacked him with a knife but no one was hurt as Danish’s cousin intervened.

“It is a matter of dispute with the tenant and shows the wrong intentions of the tenant,” the police said. SSP Sajwan, who received Danish’s complaint, ordered the Kotwali inspector of police to conduct a thorough inquiry along with extending Danish necessary security.

“I play the role of Ram in Ramleela, this time also the preparations are on but the tenant is making a communal issue out of it and instigating people against it,” Danish was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He further added that he is an artist who respects all religions.

