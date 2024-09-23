'Muslim bodies rally behind Waqf Bill; people spreading false narrative': Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that some people are spreading false propaganda claiming the government will snatch Muslim lands through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and called for an end to this ‘narrative,’ saying that many in the community have supported the bill. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (ANI)

Rijiju said that the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has received a record number of recommendations regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was sent to it for review.

“Some people are running propaganda that the lands of Muslims are being snatched by the government. This propaganda should be stopped as many Muslim organisations have supported the bill,” ANI quoted the Union minister as saying.

He said the ongoing efforts by the committee are part of a broader national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community.

“The JPC is discussing key aspects of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, including digitisation of records, stricter audits, better legal recourse for encroachments and the decentralisation of waqf management,” he added.

The committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is set to engage in informal discussions across five states from September 26 to October 1, meeting with various stakeholders.

These consultations aim to enhance the proposed changes to the Waqf Act, which oversees the management of more than 600,000 registered waqf properties nationwide.

Originally enacted in 1995, the Waqf Act was designed to regulate these properties but has faced persistent allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, intends to implement comprehensive reforms, including digitisation, more stringent audits, increased transparency, and legal measures to recover unlawfully occupied properties.

These discussions are crucial for ensuring that the amendments to the Waqf Act are practical, effective, and responsive to community needs.

The committee is expected to deliver its report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of the upcoming parliamentary session.

With ANI inputs