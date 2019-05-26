Muslim family names baby born on poll result day after Modi

Showing their admiration for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a Muslim family in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district named their newborn child after Modi as he was born on May 23 — the day Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in the general election.

On Thursday, Mainaz Begum, 40, a resident of Parsapur Mahrarur village in Wazirganj, gave birth to a baby boy.

As soon as her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, came to know about it, he asked his wife to name the baby after Modi.

“After exchange of greetings through a video call, he (Mushtaq) asked me to name the baby as Narendra Damodardas Modi as his birth coincided with Modi’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” said a visibly elated Mainaz who was quick to get the birth registered in government record by sending an affidavit to the DM.

Her father-in-law Mohammad Idris submitted the affidavit to the DM’s office.

When asked about the likely criticism within the Muslim community over their decision, Idris said, “Why should people oppose it? Modiji is our PM and this is something we take pride in. Secondly, naming the boy is our family’s decision.”

ADO (panchayat) Ghanshyam Pandey confirmed having received the affidavit from the family. “The affidavit along with the application has been forwarded to the gram panchayat adhikari. Soon, the name of the baby will be registered,” he added.

First Published: May 26, 2019 04:32 IST