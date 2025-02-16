‘Muslim majority state’: NC MLA faces backlash over remarks on liquor sales in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq came under fierce criticism from Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his statement that the impact on the region’s tourism industry must be considered if liquor is banned. Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (left) and National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq (right)(ANI/ X-@tanvirsadiq)

Mirwaiz said that Jammu and Kashmir, being a Muslim-majority state, should not promote liquor sales, opposing the government's emphasis on revenue generation from alcohol instead of following the example of other states where liquor is banned.

“It is unfortunate that he (Tanvir Sadiq) said Jammu and Kashmir is a tourist state and that liquor should be permitted here. Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim-majority state, and we must consider that. This region has been a tourist destination for years, attracting foreign visitors for a long time,” said Mirwaiz while talking to reporters.

"There are 8-10 states in the country where liquor is banned. Instead of following that model, the government is prioritising revenue generation by selling liquor. As a society, we are already facing many challenges. Last year, we saw people consuming alcohol in shikaras and auto-rickshaws. We are already on the path to destruction,” Mirwaiz added.

Hours after Mirwaiz's reaction, Sadiq took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video, stating that he has always opposed alcohol consumption, calling it a plague.

“Some religious scholars have given statements regarding my remarks. I respect them, and it is my duty to clarify that I am against the distribution and consumption of alcohol. It is a plague, and there are no two opinions about it. I just wanted to say that every stakeholder should be consulted before a decision is made regarding the liquor ban,” said Sadiq.

Sadiq had earlier made a statement saying that Jammu and Kashmir is a tourist state, and liquor is also allowed in Arab countries. He mentioned that it is important to take all stakeholders on board, especially those in the travel industry, as banning liquor could significantly impact tourism.

He added that, collectively, they are opposed to it, but other factors also need to be considered.

The controversy arose after National Conference leader and MLA from Lal Chowk, Ashan Pardesi, said that he had submitted a private bill proposing the closure of liquor shops in Kashmir and other Muslim-majority areas of Jammu and Kashmir, citing religious, cultural, and social concerns.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu also criticised the National Conference for its alleged shifting stance on tourism, pointing out the contrast between its election-time stance and post-election actions.

“During elections - “These acts must end under the GUISE of tourism” AFTER elections - “BUT Tourism and Tourism stakeholders and Arab countries” With every passing day, National Conference reveals its basic instincts. One face during elections, another face while in power,” Mattu wrote on X.

Opposition backs alcohol ban bill, calls for stronger action

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti praised MLA Fayaz Mir for introducing a bill to ban alcohol in J&K. She said that while the bill is a good step, it is not enough and called on political leaders, parents, and religious leaders to help fight addiction.

“With youth across J&K rapidly falling into the cruel grip of addiction, I deeply commend our MLA Fayaz Mir for introducing a bill to ban the sale, consumption & manufacture of alcohol across J&K. However, legislation alone won’t be enough. The question remains—will political leaders, parents & most importantly our religious clergy rise to the occasion by taking a lead in this fight to protect our children & save countless families. Remaining silent is no more an option,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

Meanwhile, Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) also said that it has submitted a bill in the assembly demanding a complete ban on alcohol. “Liquor has no place in our spiritually rich society. A land known as ‘Reshwa’er’ (the land of saints) should not be tainted by alcohol trade,” AIP said in a statement.