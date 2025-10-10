‘Muslim population increasing because…’: Amit Shah in Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the population of Muslims was increasing in the country because of “infiltration from Pakistan and Bangladesh”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Shah said that the voting rights in the country “should only be available to citizens”.

“The Muslim population has increased by 24.6 per cent, whereas the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. I am telling you this because it hasn't happened because of the fertility rate. It has happened because of infiltration,” Shah was quoted by PTI as saying.

Emphasising that the partition of India happened due to religion, Shah said that Pakistan was created on both sides of India, and from those sides, infiltration happened, which resulted in such a change in population.

“I am going to tell you the difference between an infiltrator and a refugee. All the Hindu population that decreased in Pakistan and Bangladesh, many of them took refuge in India. And the Muslim population that increased in India wasn't due to fertility, it was because many Muslims infiltrated into the country,” the home minister added.

Shah went on to say that the inclusion of “infiltrators in the voters' list” pollutes the spirit of the Constitution and asserted that “voting rights should only be available to the citizens of the country”.