Muslim teacher from Kanpur translates Ramayana into Urdu

Setting an example of inter-community accord, a young teacher from the city has translated six volumes of ‘Ram Katha’ written in Hindi by Muslim scholars into Urdu.

“I wanted to leave behind a work for the old and young to know about Lord Ram and the works of Muslim scholars on him. Urdu like Hindi is an effective medium to help bridge the gap between the two communities and develop a greater understanding,” said Maha Talat Siddiqui who teaches Hindi in Jubilee Girls College in Chamangunj.

On what inspired her to take up this task, Maha Talat said “I was given a copy of Ramayana in Hindi by Badri Narayan Tiwari of Manas Sangam. I realised Ram was not of Hindus alone, his character has been a source of inspiration for all communities.”

A PhD in Hindi, Maha Talat also learnt about Abdul Qadir Badayuni who had translated Ramayana and Mahabharata in Urdu during the period of Mughal emperor Akbar.

It was then that Maha Talat decided she would translate the Ram Katha written by Muslim scholars in Urdu.

She took up the works of Deen Mohammad Deen, Ali Hasan Nafena, Nazirul Hasan, Shailesh Zaidi and others.

“I have brought works of different Muslim scholars in a single volume and that too in Urdu. It took me two years to complete the work,” she said. She added that her volume has extra chapters dedicated to works of Amir Khusro and Allama Iqbal on Lord Ram.

Her mother Dr Nahlaqa Aijaz, who is former head of department of Urdu faculty at Halim Muslim College, helped her in maintaining the essence of original work.

She now plans to translate Ramayana and other sacred texts after her work gets published by next month.

On increasing religious hatred in the society Maha Talat said: “Each religion speaks about humanity and I really wish good sense prevails among the masses.”

