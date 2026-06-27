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Muslim woman panchayat member performs last rites for Hindu man in Kerala's Kasaragod, wins hearts

The woman reportedly found the man in a weak and starving condition as he battled stage four cancer while his family refused to claim his body

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 03:37 pm IST
PTI |
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A Muslim woman panchayat member has performed the last rites of a Hindu man according to his customs in northern Kasaragod after his family declined to claim the body following his death from cancer.

A Muslim Panchayat female member cremates a Hindu man, respecting his faith in a display of religious harmony(Representational/ Unsplash)

The woman's gesture has drawn widespread appreciation on social media.

The deceased, Narayanan (64), a native of Chigrupadavu in Manjeswaram, died at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday after undergoing treatment for advanced-stage cancer for nearly a month.

Speaking to PTI, Irfana Iqbal, the development chairperson of the Kasaragod district panchayat, said Narayanan was found in a weak and starving condition on the veranda of a shop here about a month ago.

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She said the matter was brought to her attention by a ward member. Based on that, she informed the District Collector and the District Medical Officer. She also arranged for providing him with primary care and shifting him to the hospital with the help of volunteers of a charitable foundation,

The visuals of the purdah-clad panchayat member performing the Hindu funeral rituals soon went viral on social media.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Iqbal said, "No close relative came. I performed Narayanettan's last rites as a daughter. Humanity is above religion and politics". She said that she hoped to continue extending support to more abandoned elderly people.

Iqbal also said there was no objection from her community as they used to conduct the last rites of orphaned inmates of the charitable foundation according to their respective faiths.

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Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Kasaragod Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan, on a Facebook post, described Iqbal as "a symbol of a new era in public service and a source of hope".

Calling her act as opening "a shop of love in the marketplace of hatred", Unnithan congratulated her for the gesture.

 
religion muslim hindu
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Home / India News / Muslim woman panchayat member performs last rites for Hindu man in Kerala's Kasaragod, wins hearts
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