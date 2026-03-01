Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against elements trying to disrupt peace during upcoming festivals, including Holi, Ramzan and Eid. UP CM orders strict action against elements disrupting communal harmony during festivals

Presiding over a high-level review meeting late Saturday evening, the chief minister said any attempt to disrupt social harmony or law and order would not be tolerated.

According to an official statement, Adityanath instructed administrative and police officials to maintain maximum vigilance. He noted that the simultaneous occurrence of Holi, Navroz, Eid, Basant Navratri and board examinations makes the period sensitive.

He told officials to review incidents from the past five years to ensure effective security arrangements are in place. "If any incident inciting communal hatred occurs, the concerned officials will be held accountable," the chief minister said. He ordered increased police patrolling, special monitoring of processions and proper sanitation arrangements at festival sites.

He directed that meetings of Holika Dahan Committees and Peace Committees be held compulsorily to maintain coordination and harmony during the festival. Holika Dahan should be conducted in a safe place.

He directed that vulgar songs and music should not be played anywhere on the occasion of Holi, and that no one should indulge in any act of enthusiasm that might humiliate or harass any class, community, or individual. The chief minister also said that festivals are a symbol of joy and brotherhood, not a means of hurting anyone, the statement said.

Adityanath directed that loudspeakers with deafening sound be removed. He said that many religious places still have such loudspeakers, which should be removed through dialogue and coordination to effectively control noise pollution.

The chief minister also stressed the need to further strengthen local intelligence and continuously monitor social media. He directed that special attention be paid to the activities of fake accounts and that any misleading or rumour-mongering information be promptly and effectively refuted by the local administration, so that the situation can be controlled in a timely manner and law and order is not affected, the statement said.

In view of the increased movement of people on the occasion of Holi, the Chief Minister directed the Transport Corporation to operate additional buses.

He said that only buses that meet fitness standards should be deployed, and strict action should be taken against private operators charging arbitrary fares. Transport Corporation officials were also instructed to go into the field and ensure public convenience. He said that Corporation officials should ensure that buses are not parked on the roadside and remain at their designated places.

Instructing the Energy Department, the Chief Minister said that in view of the festivals and board examinations in March, uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in the state and rostering should not be implemented.

He also directed that drinking water be provided, improved health services be maintained in rural and urban areas, and the protection of stray cattle be made more effective. He also directed that poisonous or illicit liquor be ensured that no poisonous or illicit liquor is manufactured or sold anywhere in the state.

The meeting also reviewed the January 2026 performance ranking of the Public Hearing Resolution System, which assesses performance based on the effective, quality, and timely resolution of complaints received at the Divisional Commissioner, Police Range, Police Zone, District Magistrate, and Police Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police levels.

Adityanath commended high-performing districts and departments while warning underperformers to improve their efficiency. He emphasised that every public complaint must be resolved with sensitivity and transparency, the statement added.

