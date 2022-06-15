'Muslims are getting collective punishment': Owaisi on BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

The BJP is giving collective punishment to the Muslims of India, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in connection with the 'persecution' of the Muslims in various parts of the country. Referring to the purported video which was shared and deleted by Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Owaisi said, "This is open hatred. The BJP is giving a collective punishment to the Muslims of the country."

"Cops break hands and legs by beating black and blue and then BJP MP says 'return gift'. Is this your policing? Is this your human rights? You arrest them, get them convicted in the court if you have evidence against them," Owaisi said.

The video of Uttar Pradesh police beating a few men in the custody went viral after BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted the video with the caption, "return gift for rioters". Later, the tweet was deleted, but the MLA did not deny tweeting the video.

Reports said the video was shot inside a police station in Saharanpur a few days before the video went viral.

Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident and tweeted, "Questions should be raised about such police stations… UP is No. 1 in custodial deaths, it is a leader in human rights violations and abuse of Dalits."

Owaisi also condemed the police firing in Jharkhand where two people were killed and several were injured. One of the injured was shot at six times, reports said.

The police action took place in response to the widespread protests against former BJP spokersperson Nupur Sharma's statement on Propher Muhammad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON