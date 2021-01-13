'Muslims don't trust scientists': Sangeet Som on objections to Covid-19 vaccine
In provocative remarks apparently made over opposition to COVID-19 vaccine, BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Tuesday said "some Muslims" did not trust the country's scientists.
"Unfortunately some Muslims do not have faith in the country's scientists and police. They do not have faith in the prime minister also. They have faith in Pakistan and can go there, but doubt the scientists," Som told reporters in Chandausi without substantiating his charge.
On Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti who was arrested on Monday, Som said he has spent "some months" in jail and so he is speaking the language used by 'gundas'.
The BJP leader also took aim at the Delhi chief minister, saying that Arvind Kejriwal's intellect has been corrupted with regard to Somnath Bharti.
Som has made similarly provocative remarks in the past as well.
On the ongoing farmers' agitation over new farm laws, he claimed that none among those staging dharna are farmers. "Rather they are anti-farmers," he said.
Earlier addressing a program of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Ashish Garden in Chandausi as the chief guest, Som attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
"During his government, Uttar Pradesh turned into a Mughal sultanate but he would be the last ruler of the Mughal rule as he would not get another chance now," Som claimed. PTI CORR SAB AAR AAR
Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
