Muslims in this Maharashtra town deferred goat sacrifice on Bakra Eid to honour Ekadashi

In an act of communal harmony, the Muslim community in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district decided to not sacrifice goats on the festival of Eid al-Adha, or Bakra Eid, as it is coinciding with Ekadashi this year.

Mumbai: People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at YMCA Ground, in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday, May 28, 2026.(PTI)

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Pandharpur is a temple town in Maharashtra.

The Muslims of Pandharpur said that they have decided to defer the goat sacrifice by a couple of days so as to not do in on Adhik Maas Ekadashi, an occasion which holds deep religious significance for Hindus, reported news agency PTI. They took the decision as Bakra Eid and Adhik Maas Ekadashi are falling on the same day this year.

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"I have been living in Pandharpur and have been associated with various festivities of the temple. To honour the sentiments of devotees of Lord Vitthal, we have decided not to carry out the sacrifice of goats," PTI quoted a member of the Muslim community as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Adhik Maas Ekadashi is celebrated once every three years and on the occasion, lakhs of devotees go to Pandharpur to seek blessings. Another member of the Muslim community said that they have decided “not to sacrifice goats on that day and will carry it out later”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhik Maas Ekadashi is celebrated once every three years and on the occasion, lakhs of devotees go to Pandharpur to seek blessings. Another member of the Muslim community said that they have decided “not to sacrifice goats on that day and will carry it out later”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also added that behind the decision is also the thought that the Muslim community in Pandharpur has deep faith in Lord Vitthal. This is not the first time the Muslims of Pandharpur have taken such as step. The man said that earlier as well, the town's Muslim community had refrained from the act of animal sacrifice on Bakra Eid whenever they faced a similar situation, the report said. Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added that behind the decision is also the thought that the Muslim community in Pandharpur has deep faith in Lord Vitthal. This is not the first time the Muslims of Pandharpur have taken such as step. The man said that earlier as well, the town's Muslim community had refrained from the act of animal sacrifice on Bakra Eid whenever they faced a similar situation, the report said. Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across India {{/usCountry}}

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Muslims across India celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday with early morning prayers offered in large gatherings.

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A man who offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Thursday morning said that he wants to convey the message of brotherhood on the occasion.

“We want this festival to be celebrated with great joy. We pray to Allah for the progress of the country, peace, and brotherhood,” news agency ANI quoted the man as saying.

Security was tightened in cities across India on Thursday to ensure law and order. In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, namaz was offered amid tight security arrangements as cops were deployed at all Eidgahs and mosques.

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In Rajasthan, the Jannati Darwaza at the Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah was opened during the early hours of Thursday for a large crowd to gather and offer prayers.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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