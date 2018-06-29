Muzaffarnagar man arrested for killing daughter, burying body in house

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter and burying her body in his house in Tevra village over a month ago.

The murder is believed to be a case of honour killing as the girl was in a relationship with a youth of the same village.The man was, however, opposed to this and forbade her from meeting him.

When she defied him, he killed her by strangling. The girl’s mysterious disappearance became the talk of the village but no missing complaint was filed by the family.

On Friday, some villagers informed the police about the matter and a team under SO Jitendra Kumar of Kakrauli police station and naib tehsildar Indradev Sharma, and SP (rural) Ajay Sahdev reached the village.

When police probed, the man revealed the truth, and the cops recovered the girl’s body buried in the house.

Sahdev said the girl’s father had been arrested and he was being questioned. He said an FIR would be lodged against the other family members if they were found involved in the murder.